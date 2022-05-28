Shropshire youngsters up and running on the road

Deprived of some key players on both sides, there was an air of uncertainty about which way the balance would tilt – but it eventually fell the way of S&H, 10-5.
In the morning foursomes, Charlie and Jonjo Ashbrook from Hill Valley wasted no time in dispatching the opposition 5&4.
Stand-in captain Toby Davies (Wrekin) and partner Curtis Ritchie (Telford) found the going a bit tougher though, losing a tight game 2&1.
Back came S&H with a closely fought 2&1 victory by the dependable partnership of Harri Matthews (Oswestry) and Harry Goffin (Llanymynech), and this was followed in by a solid 4&3 victory for Jack Helme (The Grove) and late call-up George Barker (Ludlow).
The final game was a hard-fought affair by Isaac Jones (Oswestry) and Marcus Wildblood (Hill Valley), but this wasn't reflected in the result, ending up in a 7&5 defeat.
Charlie Ashbrook, along with twin Jonjo, continued their good form by both striking 2&1 victories in the afternoon singles to open up a three-point margin before the luckless Davies suffered a 2&1 reverse.
Ritchie maintained the S&H dominance with a fine 2up victory, but Matthews went down to a 3&1 defeat, despite an attempted fightback.
The ever reliable Harry Goffin handed out a 4&3 beating to his opponent, before Barker went down on the last by one.
The game was up for Staffordshire at this point, unbeknown to the two S&H boys still out there, who both won – Jones with a controlled 2&1 victory and Wildblood with a 7&6 success.
Golf returns
Arscott
Ladies Medal 7 & Ritchie Vets Salver: 1 Michelle Luter 97-27=70; 2 Trish Harding 102-31=71; 3 Trudie Hanson 99-27=72.
Ladies 9 Hole Stableford: 1 Paula Bull (13) 17pts; 2 Trish Harding (15) 17pts; 3 Louise Guidery (20) 16pts.
Men's Stableford. Division One: 1 Stuart Thomas (11) 38pts; 2 Tony Corfield (10) 37pts; 3 Will Bird (8) 33pts. Division Two: 1 David Jones (18) 39pts; 2 John McKay (17) 38pts; 3 Wally Frooms (21) 37pts. Division Three: 1 Graham Weaver (25) 40pts; 2 Mark 'Hadnall' Parry (29) 39pts; 3 Mark Newman (31) 38pts.
Ladies PING 4BBB: 1 G Cackett & E Griffiths (14) 38pts; 2 P Harding & L Riley (28) 36pts; 3 J Simcox & P Bull (21) 36pts.