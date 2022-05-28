Shropshire youngsters up and running on the road

Shropshire & Herefordshire Golf Union Under-18s. Back Row L to R - Charlie Ashbrook, Jonjo Ashbrook, Toby Davies (C), Harry Matthews, George BarkerFront Row L to R - Marcus Wildblood, Curtis Ritchie, Jack Helme, Isaac Jones, Harry Goffin

Deprived of some key players on both sides, there was an air of uncertainty about which way the balance would tilt – but it eventually fell the way of S&H, 10-5.

In the morning foursomes, Charlie and Jonjo Ashbrook from Hill Valley wasted no time in dispatching the opposition 5&4.

Stand-in captain Toby Davies (Wrekin) and partner Curtis Ritchie (Telford) found the going a bit tougher though, losing a tight game 2&1.

Back came S&H with a closely fought 2&1 victory by the dependable partnership of Harri Matthews (Oswestry) and Harry Goffin (Llanymynech), and this was followed in by a solid 4&3 victory for Jack Helme (The Grove) and late call-up George Barker (Ludlow).

The final game was a hard-fought affair by Isaac Jones (Oswestry) and Marcus Wildblood (Hill Valley), but this wasn't reflected in the result, ending up in a 7&5 defeat.

Charlie Ashbrook, along with twin Jonjo, continued their good form by both striking 2&1 victories in the afternoon singles to open up a three-point margin before the luckless Davies suffered a 2&1 reverse.

Ritchie maintained the S&H dominance with a fine 2up victory, but Matthews went down to a 3&1 defeat, despite an attempted fightback.

The ever reliable Harry Goffin handed out a 4&3 beating to his opponent, before Barker went down on the last by one.

The game was up for Staffordshire at this point, unbeknown to the two S&H boys still out there, who both won – Jones with a controlled 2&1 victory and Wildblood with a 7&6 success.

Golf returns

Arscott

Ladies Medal 7 & Ritchie Vets Salver: 1 Michelle Luter 97-27=70; 2 Trish Harding 102-31=71; 3 Trudie Hanson 99-27=72.

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford: 1 Paula Bull (13) 17pts; 2 Trish Harding (15) 17pts; 3 Louise Guidery (20) 16pts.

Men's Stableford. Division One: 1 Stuart Thomas (11) 38pts; 2 Tony Corfield (10) 37pts; 3 Will Bird (8) 33pts. Division Two: 1 David Jones (18) 39pts; 2 John McKay (17) 38pts; 3 Wally Frooms (21) 37pts. Division Three: 1 Graham Weaver (25) 40pts; 2 Mark 'Hadnall' Parry (29) 39pts; 3 Mark Newman (31) 38pts.