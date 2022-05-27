Solid starts for Ashley Chesters and Oliver Farr at Dutch Open

Oliver Farr

Chesters sits five shots off the lead in tied 29th after day one in which he carded a two under par round of 70.

The Hawkestone Park ace carded five birdies and three bogeys. Former Ludlow pro Oliver Farr sits one shot further back.

The lead is held by Dutchman Joost Luiten, who delighted the home crowd with a seven under par round of 65 on the opening day.

Luiten, who is seeking to join the likes of European legends Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer in winning the title three times, carded eight birdies and one bogey in an opening seven-under-par 65 at Bernardus Golf.

That gave the world number 401 a one-shot lead over England’s Eddie Pepperell and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard, with the Scottish trio of Stephen Gallacher, Ewen Ferguson and David Law part of a large group on four under.

“It could have been better but I can’t be picky,” said Luiten, who lipped out for an eagle from 45 feet on the 18th.

“I’ve been struggling a bit with my game, so it’s great to see this score today.

“For some reason I love playing in front of the home crowd. I got off to a fast start and I kept it going and seven under is a good day in these conditions.

“It was tough in the afternoon with the wind blowing and some tricky holes into the wind. Anything under par would have been a good score.