Wrekin's Coleman produces superb round to take under-14 title

U 14 Stableford Winner PhotoL to R - Mr. Amrit Singh - Arscott President, Charles Sievewright - SHUGC President Elect, Winner Ross Coleman, John Morris - Arscott Captain

Some good golf was evident right from the start when 12-year-old Ben Steventon (Telford) rifled home a downhill putt from at least 12 feet to birdie the first.

This was followed in with a solid par from another county rising star, Louis Rickett (Oswestry) just to set the tone for the day.

The chasing players also began to play some cracking golf as the round progressed, and with their handicaps allowing them to flourish, they were pushing the lead group all the way.

Indeed it was a brilliant effort from Coleman (Wrekin) in the final group to win with a consistent round – scoring 21 points on both front and back nines to amass a tremendous score of 42 points.

The runner-up prize went to Louis Rickett (36 points) and third place was secured by Ben Steventon (35 points).

The Jeffrey Clee Salver was played at Ludlow Golf Club in very blustery and tough conditions, but the winners of the trophy from Shifnal – James Showell & Jon Houlston – coped very well, scoring 75 & 71 gross to win by five shots from Darren Lewis & Chris Bufton on 151 total. Third place went to George Watton and Darren Humphrieson 152.

The winners of the net prize was Jamie Mee and Ryan Painter (Leominster GC) with 146.

Arscott

Men's Monthly Medal. Division One: 1 Neil Clarke 79-12=67; 2 Will Tarrel 72-3=69; 3 Darren Boyd 78-7=71. Division Two: 1 Carl Stacey 82-14=68; 2 Anthony Harris 86-17=69; 3 Mick Doster 91-22=69. Division Three: 1 Graham Weaver 91-28=63; 2 Steve Hunt 103-28=75; 3 Mark Newman 107-31=76.

Ladies Medal 4 & Millennium Bowl: 1 Cathy Cooke 106-33=73; 2 Margaret Cumming 99-23=76; 3 Jean Chaff 90-13=77.

Ladies Medal 5 & Millennium Bowl: 1 Barbara Parnell 95-28=67; 2 Gillian Cackett 85-17=68; 3 Michelle Luter 99-28=71.

Men's Stableford. Division One: 1 Dave Bartlett (9) 37pts; 2 Simon Oakley (6) 36pts; 3 Gary Courtney (12) 33pts. Division Two: 1 Dave Rogers (13) 38pts; 2 Merfyn Williams (13) 35pts; 3 Wally Frooms (21) 34pts. Division Three: 1 Mark Holliday (36) 39pts; 2 Paul Lawrie (31) 36pts; 3 Craig Porter (28) 36pts.

Hawkstone Park

Easter Medal. Division One: 1 Ashley Burdock 70; 2 Stuart Smith 71; 3 Tim Jones 74. Division Two: 1 Ian Roberts 70; 2 Sam Peate 71; 3 John Davies 72. Division Three: 1 Stuart Rimmer 77 on c/b; 2 Phillip Green 77; 3 Bob Parker 80.

Budgen Trophy: 1 Ian Roberts 70+71=141; 2 John Davies 72+72+144; 3 Mark Harrington 75+71=146.

Walker Cup round one: 1 Geoff Mallett 37pts; 2 Richard Williams 35pts; 3 David Baker 35pts.

April Stableford. Division One: 1 Paul Corfield 38pts on c/b; 2 Tim Jones 38; 3 Sam Breakes 36pts. Division Two: 1 Mike Pierce 37pts; 2 Andrew Earnshaw 36pts; 3 Ken Evans 35pts. Division Three: 1 Bob Parker 40pts; 2 Bob Evans 38pts; 3 Stephen Blackhurst 37pts.

Senior Medal. Division One: 1 Paul Tenneson 70; 2 Allan Pilkington 72 on c/b; 3 Dave Roberts 72. Division Two: 1 Richard Williams 68; 2 Dave Samuel 69; 3 David Baker 73.

Nadin Bogey: 1 Benn Carr +8; 2 Mark Harrington +5; 3 Richard Taylor +4.

Senior Stableford. Division One: 1 Howard Birch 47pts; 2 Ron Gleave 41pts; 3 Phil Latter 40pts. Division Two: 1 Roger Toogood 37pts; 2 Dave Samuel 36pts on c/b; 3 David Baker 36pts.

Llanymynech

Croft Stableford Cup: 1 Margaret Ratcliffe 39pts; 2 Sue Ord 38pts; 3 Chris Evans 37pts on C/B.

Shrewsbury