Captains are driving in for brand new golf season

Alex Richards drives at first hole in competition with his farther.

Incoming skipper Roger Bates was one of those to get the summer up and running at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club – alongside new lady captain Helena Price and junior captain Katelyn Wilkie.

This was the first time the club had been able to hold this traditional event since 2019 due to Covid restrictions – with 88 members taking part and more than 100 people watching.

Men’s captain Roger Bates said: “The Captains Drive In is such an important event in the golfing calendar as it kicks off the start of the golfing season.

“The last two years have been difficult for us all and I cannot wait, with the help of Helena and Katelyn, to make 2022 a fantastic year for golf at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club for both members and visitors alike.

“The course is looking fantastic, we have a new head chef in the clubhouse and a string of social events are planned for the coming months.”

The event also included a presentation to John Chantrell, the head green keeper at Lilleshall Hall who this year celebrates 25 years of service to the club.

Elsewhere, Captain Dave Richards also drove in the new season at Oswestry Golf Club.

A member of more than 32 years, the 46-year-old then partnered his 12-year-old son Alex in the competition following the ceremony.

Richards’ chosen charity for his year in office is Shropshire Mental Health Support.

Elsewhere, the final of the 2021/22 Hargrove Trophy was played at Shrewsbury Golf Club, with Wrekin holding on to their first-leg advantage to overcome the home club by four games to two across both legs.

And the Junior Spring Cup and Charles Lewis team shield was held at Burghill Valley Golf Club.

The winner of the Spring Cup for the best gross score over 36 holes was Harri Mathews (Oswestry, 76+73), with Finn Bowlder (Oswestry, 79+74) second and Curtis Ritchie (Telford, 76+79) third.