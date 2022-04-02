Bridgnorth Golf Club appoints first women president

Official Presidents Photo with text

Golf was once a male dominated sport and although most golf clubs allowed Ladies to join, there were often restrictions for the lady members, but over the years things have changed and Bridgnorth Golf Club are pleased to announce that they appointed their first Lady President, Vivien Catterall, at their 2022 AGM this month.

The position of President is for a 3 year term and is normally offered to members who have served the club over many years. Vivien Catterall was Ladies Captain in 1990, Captain of the Society of Shropshire Lady Golf Captains in 2001. In 2002 Vivien was the first lady to be voted onto the clubs Management Committee and was House Chairman and served on many sub committees.