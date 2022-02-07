Ashley Chesters falls back after final round slip-ups in UAE

Ashley Chesters

Hawkestone Park golfer Chesters ended the tournament on two under par, some 22 shots behind eventual winner Nicolai Hojgaard, who recovered from a mid-round stumble to fight off the challenge of Jordan Smith and claim a four-shot victory.

Chesters takes home a cheque for around £3,000 after finishing in 67th position.

Hojgaard began the day with a three-shot lead and extended his advantage to five with an early eagle. But a double-bogey six on the ninth allowed charging Englishman Smith to close the gap to just one stroke as Hojgaard reached the turn. And with the 20-year-old Dane dropping another shot at the 12th and Smith completing a hat-trick of birdies from the 12th to 14th, the lead changed hands as Smith led by two.

However, Hojgaard bounced back with a birdie at the 13th before producing the shot of the day on his way to an outstanding eagle on the next, and he suddenly found himself with a two-shot advantage after Smith, three groups ahead of the Dane, had bogeyed the 15th.