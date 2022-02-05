Sibling rivalry spurs Isla McDonald-O'Brien on to England to squad

Isla McDonald-O’Brien

Isla McDonald-OBrien is taking the world of female golf by storm. Aged just 15 the Shropshire golfer has recently been named in the national girls' squad for England Golf.

The teenager, who attends Moreton Hall School in Oswestry, previously represented her country at under-16 level and reached third in the England under-16 rankings and eighth in the European under-16 rankings.

But the journey began for Isla when, aged just five, she began watching her older brother Rory take up the game.

"Her older brother Rory plays golf – we're a very sporty family and used to play tennis," said mother Alison.

"She was always at the golf club with Rory and took it up from there.

"She started when she was five and had her first tournament at St Andrews aged 6, in the Wee Wonders. She has loved playing since then."

Rory is forging a successful golf career, too. The 18-year-old Shrewsbury School pupil is in the England regional squad and in August will be moving to America for a golf scholarship at the University of South Carolina Aiken.

"Watching my brother play I wanted to beat him and be better than him," Isla said.

"That always made me work harder and try harder when taking up golf.

"Golf is very rewarding. The satisfaction of making a shot and getting better is great. I've known a lot of the same girls growing up too and we have all supported each other.

"I am very excited to make the national squad. It is a huge step up.

"I don't find it too daunting either. It was at the start but I've got more used to it now. I want to go far in the sport."

That steely determination to make a success of her natural ability is what mother Alison hopes can take her far.

But as a teenager hailing from Shropshire, it is also hoped Isla can represent and inspire more young girls to take up golf and other sports.

Alison added: "I am definitely very proud. I'm a big champion of girls in sport so it's good to see teenage girls, who can normally drop out, taking the sport on.

"She has done amazing to get where she has got to.

"She wants to get a scholarship in the United States and follow in the footsteps of her brother and I am sure she will get there as she is very determined.

"She is taking her opportunity with both hands and it is nice to see her doing so well in what is often a male-dominated sport. She can do what she puts her mind to.

"Isla has a great opportunity in the national squad to tap into the expertise of coaching and facilities on offer and that can really help her go far."

Recent rule changes now mean golf amateurs can receive sponsorship to wear clothing, play with equipment and have tournaments funded.