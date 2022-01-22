Young Shropshire golfer Isla McDonald-O'Brien bags England squad spot

Isla McDonald-O'Brien has won a number of competitions

The 15-year-old, who attends Moreton Hall school in Oswestry and is a member of Shrewsbury Golf Club, has previously represented her country at under-16 level.

But now she has been selected in the full girls squad after reaching third in the England under-16 rankings and eighth in the European under-16 rankings.

Jennifer Henderson, England Golf’s assistant performance manager, said: “We are privileged to work with such a talented group for the 2022 season.

“While the 10 players selected represent a larger squad than previous years, this is testament to the great work going on in our regional network – it’s fantastic to see more and more younger players coming through at a national level.

“As part of the national squad, these players will have access to world class coaching facilities at Woodhall Spa throughout the year and the opportunity to work with a number of leading coaches.

“Talent development is all about embracing individuality while providing challenging sessions both on and off the course.

“Players can expect technical, psychological, strength and conditioning, nutrition and performance management support.

“With under-18s having perhaps suffered the most in terms of Covid-related disruption, we are looking forward to a year of international competition.

“The European Team Championships, Home Internationals, and World Junior Championships remain our team focus for the year.

“I’m confident this group of players will shine representing England either in these team events or at an individual level in national and international championships.”

The lady captain of Hill Valley Golf Club has donated £1,000 to the Bradbury Care Centre in Whitchurch.

Beverley Copeman nominated the centre as her charity for the year, with the proceeds from ladies section events in 2021 going towards it.

Copeman was delighted to present the cheque to Mandy Silveston from the Bradbury Care Centre, who provide care and support for the elderly.

Golf returns

Arscott

Turkey Trot: 1 Lee Weston (10) 38pts; 2 John Larkham (16) 36pts; 3 Damian O'Brien (10) 35pts.

Ladies Stableford: 1 Cathy Cooke (16) 16pts, 2 Michelle Luter (13) 15pts; 3 Jacqui Mullineux (10) 12pts.

Men's Fourball Better Ball: 1 D Skone & G Humphreys 45pts; 2 M Cooke & L Weston 45pts, 3 D Wallace & J Bunting 44pts.

Men's Extra Stableford. Division One: 1 Dave Rogers (12) 33pts; 2 Steve Turner (10) 32pts; 3 Neil Clarke (10) 31pts. Division Two: 1 Nick Newman (14) 36pts; 2 Phil Sinclair (17) 33pts; 3 Graham Humphreys (20) 33pts. Division Three: 1 Steve Hunt (26) 34pts; 2 Mark Newman (29) 34pts; 3 Keith Marston (24) 33pts.

Ladies 9 Hole Better Ball: 1 J Simcox, M Lee & L Riley (10) 27pts; 2 C Cooke, H Pearson & B Bentick (14) 25pts; 3 J O'Brien, Y Beaumont & G Cackett (7) 22pts.

Llanymynech

New Year’s TexAM: 1 Jack Roberts, Sam Roberts, Lloyd Roberts & Chris Field – 85pts (CB); 2 Gary Carter, Jeff Johnson, Gary W Evans & JD Hall – 85pts (CB); 3 George T Hughes, Adam Huxley, David C Hughes & Rob Hughes – 85pts.

Winter AMAM Plus: 1 Ian Jones, Mike Ferguson, Neil Morris & Merv Pugh – 100pts; 2 Allen Davies, Eddie CDL, Dave Jones & Tony Samuels – 99 pts (CB); 3 Alan Jarman, David J Hughes, Steve Ostrowski & Phil ‘Raggers’ Ragdale – 99pts; 4 Kenton Cawley, Andy Allen, Adam Huxley & Andy Gilbert – 97pts; 5 Colin Preece, Pete ‘Taff’ Humphreys, Mal Smith & Mike Shakeshaft – 96pts (CB); 6 Jeff Johnson, Charles Armstrong, Adam Torry & Colin Ames – 96pts.