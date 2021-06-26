Maiden win for Will Enefer on the EuroPro Tour

Will Enefer (Picture: Peter Shah/Will Enefer)

The 23-year-old carded a bogey-free 66 to finish three shots clear of the pack on 17-under par at the Scottish Masters in Montrose.

Enefer, a former captain of Shropshire & Herefordshire boys, started the day two shots behind leader Sam Broadhurst but quickly erased the deficit and never looked back.

Having experienced frustration when previously in contention on the final day, he admitted feeling a sense of relief after holing his final putt.

“I definitely felt it,” said Enefer, who earned £12,500 courtesy of the win. “I thought this is just the start now, I’ve got that off my back wherever I play golf now around the world I think I can compete.