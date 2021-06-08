Ashley Chesters tees up Porsche payday

Ashley Chesters

Chesters posted a third round of one under par yesterday in the 54-hole tournament, securing him a payday for more than £11,000, comfortably his best result of the 2021 season on the European Tour.

It could have been even better for the Shrewsbury ace but for two bogeys on the back nine saw him drop out of the top 10 for the tournament.

The eventual winner was 33-year-old Englishman Marcus Armitage, who produced a stunning final round to claim his first European Tour title.

Beginning the day four shots off the lead, Armitage stormed through the field with a closing 65 to finish eight under par, two shots ahead of Matthew Southgate, Darius van Driel, Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Detry.