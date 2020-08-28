Aaron Rai beats rain but progress checked

The 25-year-old posted six birdies, but only ended up one-under after the opening 18 holes as three bogeys and then a double bogey on the last somewhat checked his progress.

However, he ended the day in a tie for 34th – seven shots off the clubhouse lead set by an ecstatic Justin Walters after a rain-delayed opening day. Bernd Wiesberger, Joel Sjoholm, Scott Vincent and Benjamin Hebert were three shots back.

Former world number one Martin Kaymer and the Scottish pair of Calum Hill and Craig Howie are among an eight-strong group on four under par.

The rain eventually led to play being halted due to flooding shortly after 2pm and the resulting four-hour delay meant the first round was not completed on schedule.

Ludlow’s Oliver Farr was one of those resuming his first round this morning – he was left on one-over after eight holes when darkness descended last night.

Hawkstone Park’s Ashley Chesters completed his round on two-over – with a birdie on the 17th limiting some of the damage.