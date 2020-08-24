Former captain calling all golfers

Data management company Evastore Ltd, based on Artillery Business Park at Oswestry, raised more than £4,000 for two local charities last time and are looking to surpass that figure on Friday, September 18, to raise funds for Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Hosting the event will be former county ladies captain and five-handicap player Vicky Bradbeer, of Oswestry, who is sales and marketing co-ordinator at Evastore Ltd.

Vicky said: “We are inviting teams of four players to join us at the beautiful location of Oswestry Golf Club, to enjoy the splendid course and help raise money for this wonderful local charity which supports both cancer sufferers and their families so well.

“Here at Evastore we are already helping Hope House during these challenging times by providing dedicated storage space in our warehouse for items donated to their charity shops, which then need to be put into isolation for a few days, before being sorted and displayed.

“The cost for the golf day is £160 per team and anybody wishing to enter can email me at Vicky@evastore.co.uk or phone 01691 650355.”