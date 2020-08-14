Aaron Rai starts well in the valleys

Taking place at the famous resort in Newport, the former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior posted a four-under-par round of 67to lie in a tie for 11th after the opening day of the latest European Tour event.

The 25-year-old followed up two birdies and a bogey on the front nine with a flawless back nine, picking up three further birdies along the way, leaving him three shots off the lead held by Belgian Thomas Pieters.

Hawkstone Park’s Ashley Chesters and Ludlow’s Oliver Farr were left with a battle to make the cut on day two after posting opening rounds of 72 and 73 rsspectively – below the project cut line at the end of round one.