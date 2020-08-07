Ashley Chesters and Aaron Rai in the swing of things

Both Hawkstone Park ace Chesters and former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior Rai had up and down rounds during the last European Tour event.

Chesters enjoyed five birdies but also hit two bogeys, while Rai had six birdies and three bogeys as the pair found themselves five shots off the leader after the opening day’s play at Hanbury Manor.

Both are looking to build on good results at last week’s Hero Open at the Forest of Arden in Warwickshire – Chesters finished that event 28th and Rai 10th.

Ludlow’s Oliver Farr endured a difficult opening day as three birdies and four bogeys left him on one over par and with plenty of work to do to make the cut today.

Northern Ireland’s Cormac Sharvin finished the day top of the leaderboard on eight under par, a shot clear of a group of seven who were tied for second.

Belgium’s Thomas Detry, English duo Laurie Canter and David Howell, Australians Jason Scrivener and Min Woo Lee, and Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent were all locked together on seven-under.