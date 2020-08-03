Oliver Farr nets best Euro Tour finish

Farr, 32, shot a final round 71 to end on 14 under, four shots adrift of English winner Sam Horsfield and tied for third place alongside Alexander Bjoerk, of Sweden, and England’s Chris Paisley.

Ex-Ludlow professional Farr, who returned to the European Tour this year after a successful Challenge Tour season in 2019, pocketed a cool £43,000 for his efforts.

He has tasted success three times on the Challenge Tour, but his previous best European Tour finish was tied-seventh at the Shot Clock Masters in 2018.

Farr had been only one shot behind after round three but Horsfield’s 68 saw him across the line.

Belgium’s Thomas Detry finished in second place on 17 under.

Another former Shropshire junior, Aaron Rai, fired a final day 68 to finish on 11 under and tied for 10th place.

Hawkstone Park’s Ashley Chesters finished tied 28th on eight under.