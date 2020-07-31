Farr and Chesters challenge at top of Hero leaderboard

Former Shropshire & Herefordshire ace Farr, 32, put himself in a fine position for an assault on top spot of the four-day European Tour event, held at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Warwickshire.

The Welshman returned to the Tour last week with a lowly finish of tied 113th at the British Masters, but was in much better shape yesterday to card a seven under par first round of 65.

He is three shots off the lead, held by Spaniard Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, going into day two.

Spanish veteran Miguel Angel Jimenez – who is making his record 707th appearance on the Tour – is tied second with compatriot Pablo Larrazabal on eight under.

Ex-Ludlow professional Farr wasted no time in springing into action as he continues his recovery from the Covid-19 lockdown, where he spent weeks looking after his two young sons.

He birdied three or the first four holes in what was a sign of things to come.

Another birdie followed on the seventh but it looked like Farr would suffer from a mid-round slump, dropping a shot at the end of the front nine and the beginning of the back nine to sit two under.

But he recovered in eye-catching style, firing straight back from his hole 10 disappointment by birdieing holes 11, 12 and 14.

Advertising

The Worcestershire-born pro ensured he ended the round in style by gaining a shot on holes 16 and 17 to finish seven under.

Farr is among the final trio to tee off today. His second round, alongside Sihwan Kim and Ben Stow, got under way at 2.30pm.

Hawkstone Park’s Ashley Chesters, who impressed on his return to Tour action with a 14th-placed finish in the British Masters – where he pocketed £15,000 prize money – was also in good shape going into day two just a shot and place behind Farr.

The Shrewsbury ace carded a 65, including six birdies and an eagle yesterday. Two bogeys on the front nine prevented him being even higher on the leaderboard overnight.

Advertising

Chesters was in contention for top spot in the opening rounds in the north east last week but a disappointing final round saw him slip down the leaderboard.

His second round began at 9.15 this morning.

Former Shropshire & Herefordshire youngster Aaron Rai is also in action in the Warwickshire event.

He goes into round two on one under par, tied for 60th, after a mixed opening round of four birdies and three bogeys. He is in action at 2.20pm today.