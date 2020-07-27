Ashley Chesters slides but still picks up a £15k Masters cheque

The Hawkstone Park ace built on an impressive four under par in the first round by going one better in the second at Close House in Northumberland.

His nine under par from two rounds put him two shots behind Renato Paratore, who went on to win the tournament, while Chesters let his chance pass him by.

The 30-year-old came three under par in round three, picking up a bogey in round 13 before a disappointing final round.

Bogeys in holes four, six and nine – as well as a lack of birdies or eagles – meant Chesters finished the final round three over par. He tied in 14th place with nine under par for the tournament, earning him a £15,000 cheque.

Italian Paratore came away victorious at the British Masters for his second career victory on the European Tour.

Although not achieving an eagle throughout the tournament, the 23-year–old regularly picked up birdies to propel him to the win. His only two bogeys of the tournament both came in round four, at holes nine and 11, but his minus six in round one, minus five in rounds two and three and minus two in round four were enough for the win.

He finished with minus 18 for the tournament, three better than second placed Rasmus Højgaard.

Staffordshire’s Robert Rock tied fourth, finishing on minus 13, coming under par in all four rounds.

He notched two under par in round one before his best round in the second, where

he notched five under par.

That was followed by four under par in round three and two under par in the final round – earning him a cheque of £45,000 for his tied fourth standing.

Wolverhampton’s Aaron Rai tied 21st in the tournament and picked up £12,000 in winnings. The 25-year-old had a steady start, coming two under par in round one with a bogey at hole 10 holding him back.

Round two then slipped away from him with as he picked up bogeys at holes four, 11, 15 and 16 – coming one under par for the day. Despite that setback, his best round was yet to come as he came five under par in round three with an eagle at hole 10 the highlight of his day.

Rai finished the tournament with disappointment as a double-bogey at hole nine contributed to him finishing one above par for the day.