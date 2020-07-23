Ashley Chesters hits form up north

The Hawkstone Park ace led the way in the early stages and finds himself well-placed for an assault on the leading positions in the four-day event staged at Close House Golf Club in Newcastle-upon-Tyne as the Tour swung back into action.

Chesters, who turns 31 next month, impressed with three birdies on the front nine before another birdie at 11 to put himself in a good position to make the cut.

His second round at the £1.12million event gets under way at 12.20pm today, alongside Australian Scott Hend and Jamie Donaldson of Wales.

Former European amateur champion Chesters spent the months of coronavirus-enforced lockdown at his Hawkstone Park home course near Shrewsbury.

Scot David Law finished top of the pile on day one with seven-under. Englishman Oliver Fisher and Italian Renato Paratore are one shot further back.

Players, caddies and officials were all tested for Covid-19 before travelling and on arrival at the venue on the outskirts of Newcastle.

Former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior Oliver Farr made his return to the European stage in the north east, the Welshman having secured his card for 2020 after missing out last year.

Farr dropped a shot on four of the opening nine holes to finish three-over par, tied for 117th.

There was better fortune for another former county junior as Aaron Rai carded a day one two-under par to sit tied 29th.

Rai managed birdies at holes eight, 10 and 17. He tees off for round two at 1.20pm today.

Tournament host Westwood, the highest-ranked player in the field, is tied 50 on one-under.