Katrina on course for golf return

The 24-year-old, who represents Lilleshall Hall Golf Club, will compete in the Rose Ladies Series – which starts with the Brokenhurst Manor Women’s Open on Thursday.

With events on the Ladies European Tour and LET Access Series cancelled until August, the Rose Ladies Series is a collection of seven tournaments to be held in the UK, supported by Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose. Gillum, from Newport, will compete among the UK’s best female players – including World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies, Women’s British Open winner Georgia Hall and current world No.25 Charley Hull over seven weeks of one-day competitions.

Asked about her return to action, Gillum said “It’s incredible that we have a series of events in the UK to play while the tours in Europe are on hold. Justin’s involvement has helped take this to another level so a massive thanks must go to him and his wife Kate for helping to grow the women’s game. Due to current restrictions I will be travelling to and from the events on the day and playing the courses blind with no practice rounds, but just to be back out competing again will be great.”