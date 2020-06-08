Golfers are eager to hit the fairways

Members and guests were permitted in groups of four from today, with the course at 60 per cent capacity. Visitors are now also allowed, meaning extra income can be generated by clubs in the region.

As a result, Wrekin club secretary Richard Gallier insists that their rise in memberships has been 'unprecedented' and while he chose not to reveal the number of new memberships they have had, he did state that fellow clubs across Shropshire are also reaping the rewards of golf's return.

"With the other clubs in the area, we all bar one have had a resurgence in membership interest, so it's not just us unfortunately," he said.

"I know Shrewsbury and Shifnal have too.

"We've had an unprecedented amount of inquies from the public, which is resulted in many new members.

"The new memberships goes towards offsetting the losses we've had over the last few months during the coronavirus pandemic.

"That gives us capacity to take visitors on and the fact that we can visitors will also offset more losses that we're forecasting due to the coronavirus closure."

The sport returned in mid-May after the government began to ease lockdown restrictions and allowed two players, from different households, to tee off together if they maintained social distancing.

Now that groups of four are being allowed to play together, clubs will have to keep their strict health and safety protocols in place to ensure the virus is not spread.

This includes no touching of flags or rakes and Gallier added that all members have co-operated with English Golf's course protocols.

“We’re social distancing but it’s been great weather and the course is in superb condition for healthy outdoor activity," he added.

"We have court marshals for social distancing and course protocol on arrival and on the course.

"I would say that everyone has taken to it well, our members are adhering to the protocols we have in place."

Before the government began to ease lockdown restrictions, concerns were raised about the future of sports clubs and the affect a lack of sport will have on regular players.

The return of golf, tennis and fisheries across the country was welcomed as clubs began to recover financially and people were able to leave their homes to partake.

At Wrekin, the last few weeks of action have been 'brilliant' for both the club and the public to engage in sport.

"People have been self isolating at home under the government guidance and now they can get out in the fresh air and at least see their friends and fellow club mates from a social distancing point of view," Gallier said.

"It's been excellent, we've thoroughly enjoyed having our members back and it's been essential to both our business and the sport."

With a surge in membership enquiries, golfers are encouraged to book their spaces early. Tee times can be booked online and membership enquiries to secretary@wrekingolfclub.co.uk.