Shackles are off for golfers

After months of lockdown, the return of the sport has been welcomed with open arms as players across the region begin to tee off again.

For Lilleshall Hall’s marketing director David Stiles, the wait has been worth it as they allowed members back yesterday.

“We’re absolutely delighted,” he said. It’s been quite a challenge to get the club open and the course ready as weren’t sure over the weekend how much notice we would have before we opened.

Golfers returning to the course at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club after Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown measures begin to be lifted. In Picture: Lisa Shervill (Pro Golfer) cleaning the buggies ready for the volunteer marshalls.

“We thought it would only be two balls but with someone from your household but now that it can be with someone not from your household, the reaction has been fantastic. The people at the club who worked so hard to get the course ready have been brilliant, as have the members who have returned.”

Ahead of the planned reopening yesterday, guidance from governing bodies originally stated that people must play alone or with people in their household.

Following the confusion surrounding the rules, on Monday the guidelines were updated, meaning two people from different households could play together if they kept more than two metres from each other and adhered to social distancing.

The change in rules has been welcomed and Mr Stiles insists everyone is sticking to the guidelines, including social distancing.

“We’ve adopted a new tee booking system and it’s working brilliant,” he added. “Every 10 minutes from 8am to 6.30pm and all this week we have more than 100 people booked in.We have more than 500 members altogether. People are so pleased to be back out playing in the fresh air.

“Were saying to our members that are not working to try and avoid booking Saturday mornings so that those that are working can use that time to play.

Golfers returning to the course at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club after Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown measures begin to be lifted. In Picture: Dave Mansell.

“Everyone has been extremely good with us and we’re booked up on Saturday and Sunday already. It’s been amazing to see people coming back.

“We were a little bit worried about people observing social distancing on the course but it seems automatic for people now, it’s common sense and we’ve had no issues at all. Our members have been fantastic and have come out in their numbers to enjoy golf at a difficult time.

“It’s at times like this when Lilleshall comes into it’s own.”