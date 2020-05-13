Golfers back in the swing of it

Llanymynech has a unique claim to fame as it straddles the English-Welsh border, with 15 holes in Wales and two in England and one, the fourth, where you tee off in England and putt out in Wales.

But the club is affiliated to the Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs and the English Golf Union and as a result were able to follow the Golf England guidelines which allowed the action to recommence this week following the government’s revision of certain Covid-19 related restrictions.

Golf Wales are also allowing clubs to reopen at their own discretion, but they are being advised not to do so until Monday at the earliest to ensure they have sufficient protocols in place to adhere to certain guidelines.

Llanymynech’s location led to confusion about whether it could reopen this week due to a difference in the way coronavirus lockdown measures are being eased in England and Wales.

In reaching its decision to reopen, the club said it had followed the guidance of the Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs and the English Golf Union. A return to action will also bring some welcome revenue into the club.

A club statement said: “This we feel is the best course of action for our club and its members and allows golf to be played within the current restrictions highlighted in the prime minister’s statement.

“The English Golf Union guidelines agreed with the government are a comprehensive set of rules that will allow a limited amount of golf to be played in a controlled and safe manner.

“Golf clubs rely on two income streams in the main – visitors and the revenue they bring which will be virtually non-existent this year, which leaves us to rely heavily on our membership numbers. This has reduced significantly as members will not pay a subscription if the club is closed. Some are unable to play due to being vulnerable as golf clubs have ever-ageing memberships.

“We have many difficult decisions to make as a golf club in order just to survive without having to deal with governing bodies that fail to agree on suitable, sensible guidelines that not only protect the public but the very existence of sporting clubs.”