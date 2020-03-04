Sean McCarthy is the new Shropshire & Herefordshire boss

McCarthy, county first-team skipper in 2016 and 2017, steps up after John McQuillan opted to leave the post.

The position involves running the S&H first and second teams and organising fixtures and venues, as well as liaising with other Midland counties about wider golf issues.

“John had done his time and wanted to spend more time with his family,” said McCarthy, who plays out of Shrewsbury.

“I’m familiar with the set-up – the players and the officials – so it’s not something that should be too challenging for me.

“It was a fairly simple decision for me to take it on.”

McCarthy insists team selection will remain with the skippers of the respective first and second teams.

“I will offer my opinion if asked and have discussions with the captains, but I won’t pick the team,” said McCarthy.