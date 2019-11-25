Aaron Rai ends year with £26,000 prize

The former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior finished with a tie for 40th spot – which was enough to earn him almost £26,000.

He finished with a three-under par round of 69 for a total of one-over at the big money event.

Jon Rahm birdied the final hole to win in Dubai on 19-under-par and clinch the European Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai title and £4m.

Rahm holed a three-foot putt to finish one ahead of England’s Tommy Fleetwood and win the event for the second time.

And it meant the 25-year-old Spaniard also pipped Fleetwood, 28, to be the No.1 in Europe.

Rahm becomes the second Spaniard to achieve the feat after the late, great Seve Ballesteros, who won it six times.

“Seve was such an idol for us,” said Rahm. “To put my name there, it’s hard to believe.”