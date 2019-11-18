Aaron Rai scores another good finish on Tour

The Wolverhampton-born former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior dropped three shots to slip from six under par to three under par overall.

However, that was still enough for a share of 13th place and a prize of just over £62,500.

He had broken par in his first three rounds – with 70, 69 and 71 – but three bogeys and a double bogey during the fourth, despite two birdies, saw him fail to make a challenge on the leaders.

Fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood came from a shot further back to win.

Fleetwood was in tears after carding a final round of seven under par to finish 12-under overall and then win a play-off with Marcus Kinhult for his fifth European Tour triumph and a winner’s cheque of just under £2million.