Aaron Rai scores another good finish on Tour
Aaron Rai secured another big payday, despite a wobble during his final round in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.
The Wolverhampton-born former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior dropped three shots to slip from six under par to three under par overall.
However, that was still enough for a share of 13th place and a prize of just over £62,500.
He had broken par in his first three rounds – with 70, 69 and 71 – but three bogeys and a double bogey during the fourth, despite two birdies, saw him fail to make a challenge on the leaders.
Fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood came from a shot further back to win.
Fleetwood was in tears after carding a final round of seven under par to finish 12-under overall and then win a play-off with Marcus Kinhult for his fifth European Tour triumph and a winner’s cheque of just under £2million.
