Oliver Farr is back among the elite of golf

By Nathan Judah | Golf | Published:

Shropshire golfer Oliver Farr has sealed an immediate return to the European Tour, the top tier of the sport.

Despite making nearly half as many appearances as his peers on the European Challenge Tour, Oliver Farr sits 34th in the Rankings and is relishing the opportunity to play this week at the KPMG Trophy, which runs from August 29-September 1.

The former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior finished in a tie for sixth in the Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca.

That meant he ended 12th in the rankings – with the top 15 progressing to the European Tour.

Farr has twice held a European Tour card before, in 2015 and 2018, and will be back among the elite in 2020.

“I came in here as the targetman being 15th, and my main goal was to play well and I did that,” he said. “I played lovely on a tough day. To go out there and play well, I’m really, really chuffed.”

His success in achieving a top-15 spot comes despite the Welshman missing several tournaments earlier in the year following the birth of his second child and the death of his grandmother.

Farr has also been guided by father Graham, a professional golfer from Llandrindod Wells who played in the Senior Open this year.

