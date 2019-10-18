Advertising
Ashley Chesters is well placed in Paris
Ashley Chesters overcame bogeys on three straight holes to leave himself well placed to make the cut at the Amundi Open de France.
Chesters, of Hawkstone Park, carded a first round 70 at Le Golf National, the venue for Europe’s Ryder Cup victory in 2018.
That left the 30-year-old one under par and in a tie for 35th place – but he would have been on the coattails of the leaders but for dropping shots on the 12th, 13th and 14th.
Former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior Aaron Rai finished one over but still in with a good chance of making the weekend.
Ryan Fox and George Coetzee finished day one tied for the lead after both carding six under par 65s.
