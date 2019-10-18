Ashley Chesters is well placed in Paris

Chesters, of Hawkstone Park, carded a first round 70 at Le Golf National, the venue for Europe’s Ryder Cup victory in 2018.

That left the 30-year-old one under par and in a tie for 35th place – but he would have been on the coattails of the leaders but for dropping shots on the 12th, 13th and 14th.

Former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior Aaron Rai finished one over but still in with a good chance of making the weekend.

Ryan Fox and George Coetzee finished day one tied for the lead after both carding six under par 65s.