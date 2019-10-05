Lilleshall Hall win Handicap League final

Phil Harris sank the deciding shot to give his side a 3.5-2.5 success in the Shropshire & Herefordshire Golf Union Handicap League final.

Harris rolled in a magnificent 40 foot putt from off the 16th green to clinch victory at Ludlow.

Captain Steve Faulkner said: “It was a great final and the culmination of a tremendous team effort from all the 21 players that have taken us from the first rounds to victory.

“It feels very special holding this wonderful trophy and I want to thank all the players in the team that have made this possible.

“The team spirit has been excellent and we have played great golf to get here. I’d also like to thank Hill Valley for a great match and Ludlow for providing an excellent venue and a course in great condition.”

Hill Valley took an early lead with Chris Ingall and Anthony Saywell winning the first match on the 16th hole. Lilleshall recovered with a win in the second match by Andy Richardson and Nick Collins on the 17th.

Lilleshall moved ahead with Ash Williams and Johnathan Robertson two up on the 18th, equalled by a convincing win by Hill Valley’s John Williams and Paul Barlow on the 15th.

Rob Butler and Gary Wallace gained the advantage in the fifth match, winning on the 15th to secure five holes with three to play.

Leading 3-2, Lilleshall needed a half or a win to lift the cup. A tough final match saw Hill Valley’s Grant Valentine and John Fairlamb play high quality golf against Harris and Tim Holdcroft.

But Harris secured the half needed with his putting putting Lilleshall Hall two up with two to play.

Lilleshall Hall had already overcome Telford and Ludlow to progress through the group stage before beating Shrewsbury in the quarter-finals and knocking last year’s champions Worfield out in the final four.

Faulkner, Dani Hoof, Kevin Cole, Andy Richardson, Nick Collins, Ash Williams, Johnathan Robertson, Anthony Sutton, Rob Butler, Gary Wallace, Phil Harris, Tim Holdcroft, Andy Clarke, Chris Cann, Paul Reynolds, Owen Reynolds, Paul Shirt, Terry Beech, Matt Harcourt-Poole, Alan Smith and Dave Kidby all played during the season.

Club captain Geoff Sellars said: “This has been a great year for the club’s Handicap League team.

“While anything could have happened this year, we have a strong track record of winning finals when we reach them.

“We won the Handicap League previously in 1970, 1981 and 2003. It’s lovely to be bringing the trophy home again this year.”

The competition began in April with a first round of matches with 28 clubs split into eight groups.

Within each match six pairs, comprising one player off 12 handicap or less and one player off 13 or more, play a betterball matchplay game.