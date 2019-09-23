Ashley Chesters wins big around Wentworth

The Hawkstone Park ace finished in a tie for 21st after carding seven under par for the week, winning just over £63,000.

After a couple of steady rounds – a two-under 70 and a one-over 73 – got him into the weekend’s action, world No.341 Chesters carded a four-under 68 on Saturday and another 70 yesterday to move up the leaderboard.

Former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior Aaron Rai finished two shots further back in a tie for 26th, taking home just over £55,000.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett won the tournament on 20 under par, pulling away from Jon Rahm (17-under) on the final day with an excellent round of 67. South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout was a shot further back in third.