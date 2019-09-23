Advertising
Ashley Chesters wins big around Wentworth
Ashley Chesters picked up his biggest pay cheque of the year after an excellent showing in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
The Hawkstone Park ace finished in a tie for 21st after carding seven under par for the week, winning just over £63,000.
After a couple of steady rounds – a two-under 70 and a one-over 73 – got him into the weekend’s action, world No.341 Chesters carded a four-under 68 on Saturday and another 70 yesterday to move up the leaderboard.
Former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior Aaron Rai finished two shots further back in a tie for 26th, taking home just over £55,000.
Former Masters champion Danny Willett won the tournament on 20 under par, pulling away from Jon Rahm (17-under) on the final day with an excellent round of 67. South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout was a shot further back in third.
