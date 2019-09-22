Jamie Brittain tees up shot at Tour bid

Jamie Brittain claimed the PGA Midland Professional Championship, which pitted around 80 players from across the whole of the Midlands, against each other on Wednesday.

The 36-hole event was held at Shifnal Golf Club and saw local pro Brittain come out on top.

The 29-year-old from Telford, who represents the Matthew Lea Golf Academy and Wrekin Golf Club, came second in the Ladbrook Park Midland Masters and The 14th Glazerite Trophy earlier in the year. But his first-placed finish at the Shifnal competition meant he earned enough points to come top of the Merit Of Order table.

“I was minus eight after 17 holes and one more birdie would have given me the course record – I hit a double bogey,” he said.

“That’s how golf goes sometimes, I was a bit deflated after that.

“With nine holes left it was close, it was between three of us.

“It became like a game between us, and I knew I had to beat Andrew Willey to win the Order Of Merit.

“I wanted to win that and I hit a few more birdies and won by one.

“It was a relief. I’ve been working really hard this year.”

Only a month ago Brittain welcomed a new addition to his family, a baby boy called Barney – which he says gave him a new lease of life as he entered this competition.

He added: “The last month I have barely played with Barney being born and I have actually played quite well with not much sleep, it makes it all worthwhile to win.

“You lose a lot more as a golfer than you win, it’s there to test you and this makes it all worthwhile.

“My caddie said I didn’t look very happy but I was really calm and focused, maybe if I hadn’t been I wouldn’t have won – it was more of a relief than excitement.

“I was thinking about what I was playing for, there’s got to be part of you that’s for the money, it’s my job and I was focused on providing for my family.”

Now, Brittain has earned a place at the PGA Play-Offs being held at Antalya Golf Club in Turkey.

The 54-hole tournament will run from November 27-29 and gives him the opportunity to earn a place in European and Challenge Tours next season – including a place in the Great Britain & Ireland PGA Cup team.

He is one of 21 regional champions travelling from the UK.

“I’ve not played in Turkey so it’ll be a new experience, but it’ll be the same for most of the players,” he said.

“I’ll try and get some practice rounds in a few days before to get used to the course.

“I’m really excited. If I do well here it could be a life-changing moment.”