Ashley Chesters and Aaron Rai in contention at PGA

Hawkstone Park ace Chesters finished the opening day of the BMW PGA Championship on two-under, but could have been even closer to the lead.

The 29-year-old followed a bogey on the third with five birdies to sit at four-under after 16 holes.

However, two more bogeys on the 17th and 18th meant he slipped back at the end of an otherwise promising day.

Former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior Rai is in a good position to avoid the cut, one shot further back from Chesters at one-under.

England’s Matt Wallace leads at seven-under.

Meanwhile, Will Enefer is well placed in the Newmachar Golf Club Challenge going into the final day today. The Wrekin Golf Club member is in a tie for third overall – three shots off the lead.