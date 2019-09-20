Menu

Ashley Chesters and Aaron Rai in contention at PGA

Ashley Chesters and Aaron Rai enjoyed solid starts to the week at Wentworth – both carding rounds under par.

Stanley Lin 12 from Telford, Ashley Chesters and Ethan Lin 15 from Telford

Hawkstone Park ace Chesters finished the opening day of the BMW PGA Championship on two-under, but could have been even closer to the lead.

The 29-year-old followed a bogey on the third with five birdies to sit at four-under after 16 holes.

However, two more bogeys on the 17th and 18th meant he slipped back at the end of an otherwise promising day.

Former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior Rai is in a good position to avoid the cut, one shot further back from Chesters at one-under.

England’s Matt Wallace leads at seven-under.

Meanwhile, Will Enefer is well placed in the Newmachar Golf Club Challenge going into the final day today. The Wrekin Golf Club member is in a tie for third overall – three shots off the lead.

