Ashley Chester finishes ninth at European Open
A sizzling five-under-par last round 67 saw Shropshire golfer Ashley Chesters to a share of ninth place at the Porsche European Open.
Chesters, from Hawkstone Park, finished on nine-under for his four rounds at the Green Eagle Golf Courses event in Germany. His weekend’s work earned him around £38,000.
Paul Casey won his first European Tour title for five years with a one-stroke victory.
Casey shot a six-under 66 in Hamburg to finish ahead of Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre, German Bernd Ritthammer and Matthias Schwab of Austria.
It was a second victory of 2019 for the 42-year-old after success at the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour.
“This is an incredibly prestigious tournament,” Casey said. “I’m over the moon to be European Open champion.”
