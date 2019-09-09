Ashley Chester finishes ninth at European Open

Chesters, from Hawkstone Park, finished on nine-under for his four rounds at the Green Eagle Golf Courses event in Germany. His weekend’s work earned him around £38,000.

Paul Casey won his first European Tour title for five years with a one-stroke victory.

Casey shot a six-under 66 in Hamburg to finish ahead of Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre, German Bernd Ritthammer and Matthias Schwab of Austria.

It was a second victory of 2019 for the 42-year-old after success at the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour.

“This is an incredibly prestigious tournament,” Casey said. “I’m over the moon to be European Open champion.”