Menu

Advertising

Ashley Chester finishes ninth at European Open

By Dave Cooper | Golf | Published:

A sizzling five-under-par last round 67 saw Shropshire golfer Ashley Chesters to a share of ninth place at the Porsche European Open.

Ashley Chester

Chesters, from Hawkstone Park, finished on nine-under for his four rounds at the Green Eagle Golf Courses event in Germany. His weekend’s work earned him around £38,000.

Paul Casey won his first European Tour title for five years with a one-stroke victory.

Casey shot a six-under 66 in Hamburg to finish ahead of Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre, German Bernd Ritthammer and Matthias Schwab of Austria.

It was a second victory of 2019 for the 42-year-old after success at the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour.

“This is an incredibly prestigious tournament,” Casey said. “I’m over the moon to be European Open champion.”

Golf Sport
Dave Cooper

By Dave Cooper
MMSPJ

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News