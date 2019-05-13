Advertising
S&H push the champs hard
Shropshire & Herefordshire golfers went down to a narrow defeat in their opening Midland League fixture of the season against defending champions Warwickshire.
S&H were edged out by just one point at Kington.
The pairs of Thomas Kerr & Nick Evans and Sean McCarthy & Ryan Hotchkiss helped them edge the foursomes to lead 3-2.
Though there were singles wins for Kerr, McCarthy, Cameron Probert and Craig Simmons, Warwickshire were able to fight back and win 8-7.
