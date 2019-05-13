Menu

S&H push the champs hard

Golf | Published:

Shropshire & Herefordshire golfers went down to a narrow defeat in their opening Midland League fixture of the season against defending champions Warwickshire.

Nick Evans & Doug Topple County President.

S&H were edged out by just one point at Kington.

The pairs of Thomas Kerr & Nick Evans and Sean McCarthy & Ryan Hotchkiss helped them edge the foursomes to lead 3-2.

Though there were singles wins for Kerr, McCarthy, Cameron Probert and Craig Simmons, Warwickshire were able to fight back and win 8-7.

