Chesters continues push for top-10 finish

The Shropshire golfer backed up his opening-day 68 with a three under par 69 on day two.

That left the Hawkstone Park ace on seven under overall and in a tie for 11th place.

Chesters recorded an eagle three on the par five 11th, a hole he also birdied on Thursday.

There were also birdies on the eighth and 17th but a bogey on the sixth meant the 29-year-old was not quite able to match his day one efforts.

Matt Wallace backed up his bogey-free first day with another flawless round at Hillside Golf Club to take a one stroke lead at the halfway stage. The Englishman, who started the day two strokes behind first round leader Matthew Jordan, made the turn two under par after starting from the 10th hole and then made three further gains on the back nine to sign for a round of 67.

He is one stroke ahead of Thomas Detry, Ross Fisher and Niklas Lemke, who came close to equaling the world record for consecutive birdies after making eight in a row from the 13th to the second holes – he settled for a par on the third but then made his ninth gain of the day on the sixth to sign for a round of 64, the lowest round of the day.

Scotland’s Richie Ramsay birdied his final two holes of the day, the 17th and 18th, to join the trio on 11 under par.

Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult is two strokes behind Wallace on ten under par, while first round leader Jordan occupies seventh place after a level par round of 72.

Tournament host Tommy Fleetwood carded a three under par round of 69 to sign for a seven under par total and sits in a share of 11th place. The Southport faithful have come out in force to see the home favourite and a sell-out crowd of as many as 18,000 spectators is expected for Saturday’s third round.

Player Quotes

Matt Wallace: “I haven’t done that (gone 36-holes without a bogey), I don’t think ever, especially not to start off a tournament. But it’s nice to do that. It’s nice to hit greens, fairways and greens, and save yourself when need be. My chipping’s been really good. My putting, my distance control and my putting has been exceptional. I’m rolling the ball end over end which is really nice and I’m giving myself a lot of chances.

“Hopefully a couple of them will drop but on these greens, there are subtle breaks and they are quite bumpy and might bounce off but I’ve been rolling it pretty good but who knows. Might make a couple big ones come the weekend.

Ross Fisher: “I felt like I drove the ball well. Came back and struggled to find the pace of the greens. Felt like they were a lot quicker when we got back out there. Managed to hole a couple of good come-back putts and then short game saved me on the last couple. To come away 7-under, 65, obviously very, very pleased.

“It isn’t playing like a firm, fast, links golf course. You can be quite aggressive on tee shots and I hit the driver a lot out there, certainly on some of the par fives where you see a lot of guys throttling back to hit the fairway. I’m the opposite, sticking to my game plan, and driving to my strengths, so I’ve been driving it well.

“Yeah, the wedges have been going really, really well. It’s just giving me a new dynamic taking a wedge to hit to a number rather than taking one because the other one is going to spin too much. It’s enabled me to hit more of a variety of shots.

Niklas Lemke: “I didn’t realise it was going to be eight but I kind of got a couple and then I chipped in on 16, was kind of a bonus and hit a couple of good shots on 17 and 18 and No. 1, and second shot on No. 2. I had a couple of easy ones but I made a couple of tough ones.

“I was struggling with my swing the last couple weeks. I felt like the game was really, really good in The Desert Swing during Oman and Qatar but I didn’t putt really well. Got the putter going this week and the swing is starting to improve a little bit. There’s still a job to do, but it’s getting better and better.”