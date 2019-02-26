Aaron Rai prize on WGC bow

While Dustin Johnson was beating Rory McIlroy to the first prize of more than £1.3million, Rai picked up a cheque for more than £45,000 after four consistent days of golf.

The 23-year-old – raised in Perton and now ranked 103 in the world – finished on three over par overall, 24 shots adrift of the dominant world No.2.

It is the Patshull Park golfer’s second largest prize of the season so far – only behind the £250,000 he picked up for winning the Hong Kong Open in November.