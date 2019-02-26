Advertising
Aaron Rai prize on WGC bow
Wolverhampton golf star Aaron Rai pocketed his latest big payday on tour after finishing tied 51st on his debut at the World Golf Championship.
While Dustin Johnson was beating Rory McIlroy to the first prize of more than £1.3million, Rai picked up a cheque for more than £45,000 after four consistent days of golf.
The 23-year-old – raised in Perton and now ranked 103 in the world – finished on three over par overall, 24 shots adrift of the dominant world No.2.
It is the Patshull Park golfer’s second largest prize of the season so far – only behind the £250,000 he picked up for winning the Hong Kong Open in November.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment