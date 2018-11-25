Aaron Rai claims Hong Kong Open win

Rai saw his six-shot overnight lead whittled down to one and did just enough to secure a one-stroke victory at Hong Kong Golf Club.

Fitzpatrick sunk seven birdies in his first seven holes to put the pressure on Rai but a bogey at the 17th gave the leader breathing space.

Rai, who never surrendered the lead, bogeyed the last for a closing 67 to finish on 17 under.

Fitzpatrick's brilliant 64 saw him take second on 16 under, with Victor Perez and Jason Scrivener sharing third place on 11 under.