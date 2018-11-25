Advertising
Aaron Rai claims Hong Kong Open win
Aaron Rai held off a final-day charge from fellow Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick to win his maiden European Tour title at the Hong Kong Open.
Rai saw his six-shot overnight lead whittled down to one and did just enough to secure a one-stroke victory at Hong Kong Golf Club.
Fitzpatrick sunk seven birdies in his first seven holes to put the pressure on Rai but a bogey at the 17th gave the leader breathing space.
Rai, who never surrendered the lead, bogeyed the last for a closing 67 to finish on 17 under.
Fitzpatrick's brilliant 64 saw him take second on 16 under, with Victor Perez and Jason Scrivener sharing third place on 11 under.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment