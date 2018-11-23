Aaron Rai’s eyes are on the prize

The 23-year-old moved to the top of the leaderboard alongside Australian Jason Scrivener and Japan’s Yusaku Miyazato after benefiting from favourable afternoon conditions.

Rai, in his first full season on the European Tour, began his round with a birdie at the first but had to wait until the 12th to pick up his second shot after a string of pars.

He was rewarded for his patience at the Hong Kong Golf Club, in Fanling,with an eagle at the 13th, sending a stunning approach to within a few inches of the cup before tapping in.

Rai said: “It was good. I think we were lucky with the weather.

“When we got here in the morning, it was kind of blowy, so the guys this morning had it harder than we did, but nonetheless it’s a tough course. I think any anything under par was a good score and I was very pleased with a 65 to start off.

“My short game was pretty good. I missed a few greens early on and got up and down each time, which I think was important. I putted well, good pace control. I made a few putts, as well, which is nice.”

Hawkstone Park’s Ashley Chesters also had a good first day, tied ninth on two under.