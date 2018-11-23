Aaron Rai sets new course record to gain lead in Hong Kong

The 23-year-old from Wolverhampton took full advantage of perfect scoring conditions, sinking six birdies in his first nine holes, including four in a row from the 12th, and adding three more on the back nine.

Rai broke the course record at Hong Kong Golf Club by two shots as he moved to 14 under par for the two rounds.

"Again, we were lucky today with the conditions," Rai told the European Tour's official website.

"We didn't have much wind and, starting out pretty early the first nine holes, it feels like you're playing a round at home, which is nice.

"But I played very well, kept it in play, had a lot of chances and made a lot of putts, too. Everything was on song."

South Korea's Hyowon Park shot a bogey-free 62 to lie four shots behind Rai in second place and Matthew Fitzpatrick is third, two strokes further back, after he also carded a 62, making five birdies in his last eight holes.

American Micah Lauren Shin shot a 67 to move fourth on his own, seven under, while Tommy Fleetwood, Spain's Alvaro Quiros, Brazilian Adilson da Silva and Australians Jake Higginbottom, Jason Scrivener and Scott Hend are all one shot behind and tied in fifth.