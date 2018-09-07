Ashley Chesters and Aaron Rai in running

Former Shropshire & Herefordshire golfer Rai moved into a tie for 10th after posting a three-under-par round of 67.

He enters day two three shots off the lead of German Maximilian Kieffer having scored an eagle on the 14th hole, as well as a trio of birdies and two bogeys.

Chesters ended the day a shot further back from Rai.

The Hawkstone Park ace followed up a bogey on the fourth with three birdies to shoot 68.

Former Ludlow man Oliver Farr started superbly from the 10th with an eagle and a birdie inside his first six holes.

But that was as good as it got as four bogeys dropped him down the order to one over par and with work to do to make today’s cut.