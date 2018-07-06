Ashley Chesters on the charge in Ireland

The Hawkstone Park ace struck four birdies and not a single bogey in the opening round of the Irish Open at Ballyliffin in County Donegal to sit tied for second place.

He is alongside the likes of Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington and Danny Willett, just one shot off the lead of New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.

As well as the possibility of a first European Tour triumph for Chesters, ranked 412 in the world, there remain three places up for grabs at The 147th Open at Carnoustie. And after picking up shots at the fourth, sixth, seventh and 16th, the 28-year-old gave himself the best possible start in the penultimate qualification race for this year’s third major.

Chesters has not competed in The Open since turning professional in 2015, the same year he finished in a tie for 12th at St Andrews.

Former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior Aaron Rai finished level par (tied 44th), while ex-Ludlow golfer Oliver Farr endured a difficult first day, shooting seven bogeys and two birdies for a round of five over par (tied 134th).