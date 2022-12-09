Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Saturday's World Cup clash too close to call, says Frenchman Olivier

By David TooleyLudlowWorld Cup 2022Published: Comments

Top restaurateur Olivier Bossut will have split loyalties when his adopted home country faces the land of his birth in Saturday's crunch World Cup clash.

Frenchman Olivier Bossut with wife Lynette and French visitor Catherine Hentgen at their restaurant in Ludlow
Frenchman Olivier Bossut with wife Lynette and French visitor Catherine Hentgen at their restaurant in Ludlow

Olivier moved to England in 1996, and although he visits France he is more than happy to be in this country, where he has worked as a head chef since 1998 and took over the The French Pantry, in Ludlow, with his wife, Lynette, in March 2020.

"I won't be able to watch the game, although it will be on upstairs and I will be working," said Olivier.

"We are not a footbally place and our clients don't tend to be either, although I am sure some will mention it.

"I sometimes visit France but the politics are better here. In France the politics and the economy are a bit silly - here is fine, certainly not as bad as in France!"

As for Saturday's highly anticipated clash. Olivier thinks it is going to be a great match.

"When I saw England, the way they played was great. But France is good as well, it will be interesting," he said.

"It will be tight - I think it might be 2-1 either way."

Olivier is impressed by his side's young superstar striker Kylian Mbappé and says England will be doing well if they can stop him.

He thinks England will have to impose themselves on the French side in the first 15 minutes of the game to set the tone of the encounter. But a result is too close to call.

World Cup 2022
Sport
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
South Shropshire entertainment
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News