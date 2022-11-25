Disappointment for England fans after World Cup draw against USA

Some England fans are still optimistic about their team's chances in Qatar England fans at The Crown in Albrighton were not thrilled by the action England failed to find the net against the USA

Fans gathering at The Crown, in Albrighton, were on tenterhooks as the tense game in Qatar wore on to a 0-0 stalemate on Friday night.

Jenny Owen, 40, of Albrighton, watched the group stage match at the public house with partner Will Gibbs, 42, and daughter Isabella, aged eight.

Will, a Wolves fan, said he had been happy about the team’s chances until now.

“It was slow, disappointing, ponderous and boring. A wasted opportunity.”

“I wasn’t too sure about our chances when I saw the team list, but they have done well so far. It’s a winning team.

“Jude Bellingham is a class player. Been the best on the pitch with Iran. I just wish he was playing for Wolves. I work with someone who knows his dad and apparently he’s a pretty good footballer as well.”

Genna said: “The kids love watching England play. We came here to watch the Euros last year and they got really excited about it again this year.”

Amy Mitchell, owner of Wolverhampton business Tin Can Comms Ltd, was among a group of former pupils of Idsall School, in Shifnal, hopeful of a win.

She said: “I think England has got the best chance that they can hope for. It’s a young team.

“I just hope the political issues won’t get in the way of the football.

“The Lionesses won the Euros in the summer. There’s no reason why the boys won’t win too.

“It’s still early stages, but I thought the ‘soccer boys’ showed the real footballers how to do it tonight.”

Former Telford United and Shrewsbury youth player Steve Meyrick, 63, said: “That was disappointing. I expected them to win. However, they have a point from this.

“They will beat Wales. I expect them to progress.

“I think it’s a fantastic team. They should get to the semi-finals. I’m looking for Harry Kane to score to boost confidence.

“There is a very good atmosphere here. The inners have just taken over the pub and its making a big impact on the community and people have come out to get behind them and the team.”

While engineer, Steve Trevor, 39, said he thought the latest performance could only be described as “pathetic”.

Training instructor Adam King, 40, of Cosford, said: “We are going to win the World Cup. We have got the strength and depth in the squad. I do think Brazil is the team to beat, but if we win this tournament it will be the biggest national achievement in my lifetime.”