World Cup four day flashback: Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham stars as Raul Jimenez returns to action

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mate Mason Mount during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. Picture date: Monday November 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

From the hosts opening nightmare with Ecuador to England's mauling of Iran, and Saudi Arabia pulling off what is being described as the biggest shock in World Cup history - it has all been going on in the Middle East.

Here is a look back at the opening four days of the tournament and how players from the West Midlands and with links to our clubs have been getting on:

Bellingham stars as Grealish keeps promise to fan

Jude Bellingham has long been lauded as the brightest young talent around at the moment - and he certainly proved that on Monday as England trashed Iran 6-2.

The 19-year-old midfielder waited until he was on the world stage before netting his first England goal - as his header opened the scoring for Gareth Southgate's men.

The Black Country born midfielder, who began his footballing journey as a youth player for Stourbridge, ran the show, as England put in another five goals.

One of those was scored by ex-Aston Villa man Jack Grealish - who swept home from a Callum Wilson pull back and kept his promise to young Manchester City fan Finlay Fisher, who asked the midfielder to perform a celebration for him at the World Cup.

For you Finlay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BomJEA0oy6 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 21, 2022

Hennessey and Wales off to a solid start

Former Wolves keeper Wayne Hennessey made his World Cup debut as Wales got their first campaign in 58 years off to a solid start against the USA.

The 35-year-old Wolves academy graduate, who played over 160 times for the club, was kept busy in the first period as the USA took the lead against a lacklustre Wales.

But half time changes from Rob Page made the difference - and captain marvel Gareth Bale won a spot kick before converting to rescue a point.

Also in the Wales squad was Swansea defender Ben Cabango, who just over three years ago was playing for The New Saints in the Cymru Premier League.

Wales' Neco Williams and Wales' goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey hug during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic).

Debut to forget for Martinez as Argentina stunned

Emi Martinez spoke before the tournament of how emotional his World Cup bow for his country was going to be - but it ended up being emotional for all the wrong reasons.

Martinez and Argentina looked to be in a commanding position - as Lionel Messi scored from the spot in the first half.

They could have been further ahead but for three goals being chalked off for offside - and they proved to have a big say in the game.

In the space of just ten second half minutes Martinez was beaten twice and his side slipped to an embarrassing defeat.

Raul returns to competitive action - and Cash makes his Polish World Cup debut

It is the topic that has angered many Wolves fans over recent weeks - and on Tuesday afternoon Raul Jimenez returned to competitive action.

The saga over Jimenez, and whether he should go to the World Cup has gone on for months but all the talking stopped on Tuesday as he was named as a sub in the clash with Mexico.

With the game locked at 0-0 - Jimenez came on with 20 minutes to play but he couldn't provide the spark his side needed having been out since August.

For Poland, Aston Villa's Matty Cash made his World Cup bow at right back - a year on from his international debut.

Also in the squad was Jan Bednarek who was an unused sub - however there was a face familiar for West Brom fans in the Polish midfield.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, who had an unsuccessful spell at the club in the 2017/18 campaign as the club were relegated from the top flight - started in midfield.

And on the bench was another former Baggie - in the form of Kamil Grosicki.

Shrewsbury to Australia to the World Cup for Cummings

Less than five years ago Jason Cummings was on the bench at Shrewsbury Town - struggling for regular game time.

On Wednesday he was coming off the bench for Australia as they took on France in their opening group match.

Cummings, capped by Scotland, qualifies for Australia through a family member and came on as a second half sub.