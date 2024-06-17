Wolves to face Bundesliga opposition at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium

The Old Gold’s summer tour of the USA will begin with the Stateside Cup vs West Ham & Crystal Palace before facing the Bundesliga side, two weeks before the Premier League season begins.

The match will take place at 7.30pm (local time), making Wolves the first ever Premier League club to play at the 21,500-seater venue.

RB Leipzig finished fourth in the Bundesliga, qualifying for next season’s Champions League, and are a former club of both Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha.

Inter Miami’s state-of-the-art training facility, Florida Blue Training Center, will also become the HQ base of the team for Wolves’ US trip, which has welcomed some of the world’s most prominent football teams since opening in 2020.

In recent years, World Cup champions Argentina and Euro 2021 winners Italy, as well as La Liga giants Barcelona and the US women’s national team, have all graced the facility.

From their Miami base, Wolves will travel to Jacksonville to face West Ham United on July 27 and Annapolis on July 31 to meet Crystal Palace in the Stateside Cup, before a third and final match against Leipzig.

Head coach Gary O’Neil said: “Playing Leipzig will be a really good test at an important stage of pre-season for us so, along with West Ham and Crystal Palace, we’ve got three games of a good standard in the US.

“The heat will be a factor, but the first two fixtures will allow us to build up to the Leipzig one. I’m looking forward to all three games in the US, they’re all good tests in quick succession, so it will be tough physically.

“We’re going to have a really good base up in Miami – a fantastic training facility, set in a really good area.

"The facility will help us get some really good work done and we’re excited to meet some of the Wolves fans who live in that part of the world, so it should be a really good trip.”