Rob Edwards aiming to rebuild bond with Wolves fans after challenging campaign

The Wolves players received a warm reception from the travelling supporters after earning a point at Brentford last Monday.

The draw secured Wolves’ seventh point from three Premier League matches, meaning they have suffered just one defeat in their last six league games - a welcome improvement after what has been a challenging campaign for the top-flight’s basement side.

Wolves boss Edwards praised the fans’ support and said he feels a strong sense of togetherness.

“The players are involved in this as well, they really appreciate the supporters and obviously with it being such a difficult season it's important that we try and repair some of this and we need to get this connection with everyone.

“At the moment that feeling after the game - and we've had it a lot lately - is that the club feels united. Alright, we understand it's a difficult situation but they're all on their feet clapping the lads at the end.

Rob Edwards and his Wolves players applaud the travelling supporters (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

“It's nice for the boys to be able to go right over and show their appreciation as well because obviously it's been tough and it's been tough for a while.

“We need to try and build that because for us to build a successful team again that they're really proud to watch, for the long-term, we certainly need them.”

Wolves have scored eight of their 24 league goals this season in their past five games, reflecting their recent upturn in form.

With the draw at Brentford, they missed the chance to become the first team to win three consecutive Premier League matches despite starting each of those games at the bottom of the table - a feat last achieved by Leicester City in April 2015.

After the match, the Wolves squad went over to the away end to acknowledge the travelling supporters.

Asked if this was a deliberate gesture, Edwards said: “We talk about that all the time, especially for the warm-ups.

“If you look about where we sort of either have that last spin or where we run, we always try to engage with them at the end, whether that's a home or a way, something that we want to try and we'll always try and do that.

“Most teams will, I think. It's not anything new but we do talk about it a lot, how important it is for them.”