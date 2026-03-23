‘Really difficult situation’ - Rob Edwards lauds Tolo Arokoare impact for Wolves
Rob Edwards hailed Tolu Arokodare for overcoming a “really difficult situation” and scoring to preserve Wolves’ unbeaten run.
Just three minutes after coming on, Arokodare rose highest to head home a 77th-minute equaliser at Brentford, extending Wolves’ unbeaten streak to three matches and earning a seventh Premier League point from a possible nine.
It was the Nigerian international’s third goal of the season from 27 appearances and came just weeks after he received racist abuse on social media following a missed penalty in Wolves’ defeat to Crystal Palace.
Edwards praised Arokodare’s impact at Brentford and his response to that adversity.
Asked how pleased he was to see the 25-year-old score, he said: “Yes, great. Another one who would be disappointed not to start but then made an impact and made it a good night.
“He'll be very pleased. He's had a couple of weeks where he might be - look, I can't get into his head, but obviously had a really difficult situation after the game at Palace.
“But football can turn quite quickly, you've always got an opportunity to try and put things right or make an impact, and he's done that.”