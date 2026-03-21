'It’s mad' - Rob Edwards reacts to Wolves' long break and reveals plans

Wolves face an almost four-week gap between matches, with their next fixture coming against fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham on April 10.

The break coincides with the upcoming international window, and Edwards revealed the club will arrange a friendly during the period, conceding it is an unfamiliar scenario.

“It's mad, isn't it?” Edwards said. “The lads will get a bit of a break, so we'll have a bit of time off.

“And we've got a couple of weeks where we can train well, we'll get a friendly in there and make sure we prepare properly now for the West Ham game.