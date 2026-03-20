Wolves defender believes club was 'weakened' by January transfer business but talks up response

Rob Edwards' Premier League basement boys have shown improved form in recent weeks and are unbeaten in three top flight matches, despite the left-back's assessment of a tough window where departures were not directly replaced.

Wolves sold striker Jorgen Strand Larsen and defender Emmanuel Agbadou to Crystal Palace and Besiktas in deals worth £43million and £17.5m respectively. Jhon Arias departed for Palmeiras for £25m.

Marshall Munetsi joined Paris FC and Fer Lopez returned to old club Celta Vigo on loan deals. Wolves recruited £7m striker Adam Armstrong from Championship Southampton and England international midfielder Angel Gomes on loan from Marseille.

Bueno, a regular at left-back, pointed to a "unity" in the Molineux ranks that is helping the squad through despite a tough winter window.

Jorgen Strand Larsen going up against Hugo Bueno at Selhurst Park in February after the striker completed a £43million switch to Crystal Palace. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

"It was a bit difficult for us because we were quite weakened, and I don't think we brought in what was needed to replace them," Bueno told Agencia EFE in Spain.

"Despite that, the team is very united, and we're all pulling together to get through this.

"We know that staying up is very difficult, but we have to take it one game at a time and win every game we can.

"We need to get as many points as possible, and hopefully we can achieve our goal of staying up.

"It's not easy at all. We're working hard every day, and that's been reflected in the results of the last few matches. We're improving all the time, and we have to keep pushing until the end."

Spanish attacker Lopez, 21, checked in on a £19m move last summer with no shortage of excitement but struggled to make an impact in Wolves' desperate first half of the campaign.

Fer Lopez in action for Wolves in December. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

He made just two Premier League starts and was allowed to rejoin his former side Celta on loan in January in a bid for regular minutes. He has caught the eye in La Liga since a return.

Bueno, 23, who hails from Galicia and has never played professionally in Spain as he moved to the Black Country as a teenager, knows all about the challenge of making the adjustment to English football.

The left-back believes his compatriot can transfer the form he is showing in La Liga "here or wherever" in the future.

"Fer is a fantastic player," added Bueno. "He's a very young guy who hasn't played many professional matches, and it's not easy to go to the Premier League, which is the most demanding league in the world.

"It's a very physical competition, different from what he was used to, and that's why an adaptation period is necessary.

"Furthermore, the team's situation didn't help him, and when these kinds of conditions are against you, it's not easy. He's showing what a good player he is at Celta, and if not now, he'll perform at that level here or wherever in the future."

Bueno, who spent last season on loan at Feyenoord, has now clocked up 80 first-team appearances for Wolves and has kept last summer signing David Moller Wolfe out of the reckoning for large parts of the campaign.

Hugo Bueno has been a regular for Wolves this season. (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The Wolves academy graduate described the club as his "second home" and despite suggesting a desire to play in Spain later in his career added he is "very happy" at Molineux.

"It's my second home," he said of Wolves. "I came here when I was very young and I've been here for many years.

"It's always given me everything and I feel very comfortable here. It means a lot to me and it will always have a special place in my heart.

"Yes, it's (playing in Spain) something I would really love. If I get the chance, I'd be delighted to enjoy their football, which is among the best in the world, and return to my country. It's true that I'm very happy here. The Premier League is something unique, but I hope to play in Spain at some point in my career."

Bueno replied when asked about a possible move following relegation: "It's difficult to answer right now because we're still fighting. I'm focused on avoiding relegation, which we know is very difficult, and then we'll see what happens in the summer."