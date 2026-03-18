Dave Edwards: Manner of performances shows Wolves moving in right direction under Rob Edwards

There is no doubt about that. It's nine points out of the last six games, that's top six form currently.

Some key players are really coming to the fore now. In particular players brought in during January, like Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes. They are really starting to make a big difference and long may that continue.

They get a bit of a break now where everyone can get rejuvenated and get themselves ready for what's going to be a tough end to the season, but one which could be very productive for Wolves in their quest.

That is not necessarily to stay in the Premier League, which is near impossible, but to finish with some real momentum going into next season.