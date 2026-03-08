Suzi Perry joins up with Wolves to offer fans with dementia a morning of music and laughter

The North Bank Bar was the scene of smiles, conversation and even a spot of dancing at the event which marked the end of a funding cycle for the group for people with dementia and their carers.

Over the last year, thanks to funding from the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association, a Players’ Project Pilot has seen Molineux Memories not just hold its regular sessions at the stadium but also branch out into the local community.

Staff have visited several care homes to deliver sessions for residents who are unable to travel due to health or mobility issues, and a specific group has been held for carers only, offering them some respite and the opportunity to share experiences.

The celebration event featured entertainment from a number of musicians including Carl McGregor, Jenae Mills and Popstars finalist Hayley Evetts, with Wolves legends Steve Daley and Geoff Palmer, and top broadcaster and Wolves Foundation ambassador Suzi Perry also enjoying the show.

Suzi Perry at the Wolves Foundation event

“Molineux Memories is such an important project that we deliver for the community, and this funding from the Players’ Project Pilot has helped us increase the provision over the last year,” says Jade Sutton, Health Improvement Manager with Wolves Foundation.

“Our sessions at Molineux continue to be very well supported, but being able to head out and deliver Molineux Memories at care homes has had a really positive impact.

“We have also had brilliant support from current and former Wolves players and our ambassadors, and to be able to welcome Suzi, Steve and Geoff, as well as Carl,

Jenae and Hayley, made for a fantastic celebration.

“It was an event which reminded us just what Molineux Memories is all about, providing a community for people with dementia and their loved ones to get together,

share experiences and enjoy themselves.”

With this funding cycle now at an end, Molineux Memories will revert back to delivering two weekly sessions, whilst seeking further funding opportunities to try and

extend the provision.

For those who have benefitted from the group, its importance cannot be overstated.

“Molineux Memories has become a lifeline for our family over the last few years,” says Cheryl, whose father George has dementia.

“As a wife and carer of someone living with Alzheimer’s disease, I have found this group to be invaluable,” added Alison, wife of Frank.

Suzi has previously described Molineux Memories as a ‘calm oasis’ for people living with dementia and their families.

“Molineux Memories is such an important project because it helps not just the person with dementia but their carers and families,” she explains.